Checkout Memphis Depay’s favourite player, car and rapper of all-time

Sports News of Friday, 21 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dutch player of Ghanaian descent, Memphis Depay has revealed some of his favorites in various aspects of life, ranging from sport to entertainment.



When asked about his all-time favorite player, Depay, who started his career as a winger with PSV in the Netherlands, expressed great admiration for the Brazilian football great Ronaldinho.



Despite their paths not crossing on the field, Depay holds Ronaldinho in the highest regard for his mesmerizing skills and impact on the game.



Although Depay has had the opportunity to work with several top coaches throughout his career, he chose Dutch legend Ronald Koeman as the one he enjoys playing under the most.



Beyond football, Memphis Depay also has a passion for music and dabbles as a musician himself. When asked who his favorite rapper is, Depay said, "at the moment I will say Drake because I listen to him a lot."



Away from the pitch and the recording studio, Depay has interests in other aspects of life as well.



For instance, when asked about his best movie ever, he named Denzel Washington's captivating performance in "American Gangster."



Depay's passion for sports cars made choosing a favorite brand quite challenging. Eventually, he settled on the iconic Italian brand Ferrari as his top choice.



When he's not playing football, Depay confessed that he enjoys engaging in other sports and activities like Paddle, a racquet sport that combines elements of tennis and squash.



In terms of fashion, Depay has an eye for luxury brands. He prefers to wear clothing from top brands such as Louis Vuitton and Loro Piana, which reflects his taste for high-quality and stylish attire.



