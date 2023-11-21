Checkout Maxwell Konadu's first picture after been discharged from hospital

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nsoatreman FC head coach, Maxwell Konadu, has been discharged from hospital after he was assaulted in Sunyani.



The club via a post on X shared an image of a healthy-looking Konadu with a big smile on his face.



Nsoatreman expressed their gratitude to all persons who supported the manager and wished him well while he was hospitalised.



"We thank everyone who said a prayer for our coach during these difficult moments. Efiri Tete Amanaso," the club wrote.



He was a victim of mob action by disappointed Bofoakwa Tano fans who could not take lightly their team's draw against Nsoatreman on Sunday, November 19, 2023.



They invaded the pitch after full-time a manhandled the former Black Stars coach. Other reports indicate that the manager was hit with objects in the process.



Maxwell Konadu went unconscious as a result and was rushed to the hospital to receive treatment.



Police have arrested one suspected who was involved in the assault. The Ghana Football Association has also banned Bofoakwa Tano from using Sunayi Coronation Park.











FELICITATION



Our coach Maxwell konadu has been discharged from the hospital.

We thank everyone who said a prayer for our coach during these difficult moments. Efiri Tete Amanaso@NHIS_Ghana @MybetAfrica pic.twitter.com/YmppRET59b — NSOATREMAN FC (@Nsoatreman_FC) November 20, 2023

EE/OGB