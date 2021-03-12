Check out these action-packed movies on Showmax

Press Releases of Friday, 12 March 2021

This month, Showmax brings you tonnes of action-packed movies including local action thriller Cartel: The Genesis, Chadwick Boseman as an NYPD detective on a hunt in 21 Bridges, Gerard Butler on the run in Angel Has Fallen, the hunters become the hunted in a deadly game in The Hunt and more.



Cartel: The Genesis | Stream now



Watch the trailer: https://youtu.be/utxi0ngdYQU



In the Ghanaian action thriller, Cartel: The Genesis, an elite unit takes on a powerful drug syndicate as they fight to stop the growing narcotics underground trade in Ghana. At the centre of the story is Fifi (Adjetey Anang, Citation, Potato Potahto), a dedicated agent who’s returned from training in the United States. A dedicated agent, Fifi is motivated by personal reasons - he lost his brother to addiction - to bring down the cartel, sometimes even at the expense of his own safety.



Also starring is the award-winning Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas (Potato Potahto, Shampaign), Prince David Osei (The Dead), Kofi Bucknor (Shampaign), Fred Kanebi (Adams Apples) among others.



Directed by Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice nominee Pascal Amanfo, Cartel: The Genesis joins other local movies such as Little Problems, The 2 Pilots, Mad House and Jacob.



Angel Has Fallen



Watch the trailer: https://youtu.be/BK_ewN6ZuyE



#1 Box office hit action thriller Angel Has Fallen – the third instalment in the Fallen film series – stars Gerard Butler as Secret Service agent Mike Banning, who’s framed for a drone attack on the President of the United States (Morgan Freeman).



The cast includes Jada Pinkett Smith, Lance Reddick (Bosch) and Nick Nolte. This action-packed crowd-pleaser has a 93% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and was nominated for a 2020 World Stunt Award. Observer calls it “a doom-invoking, cathartic and strangely satisfying head-trip.”



The Hunt



Watch the trailer: https://youtu.be/6AucKL2hs60



Controversial thriller The Hunt follows 12 strangers who wake up in a clearing. They don't know where they are, or how they got there. They don't know they've been chosen for a very specific purpose - The Hunt.

The Hunt was nominated for Best Action Movie at the 2021 Critics' Choice Super Awards, where Emmy nominee Betty Gilpin (GLOW’s Debbie) won Best Actress: Action, beating out co-star Hilary Swank (a double Oscar winner for Million Dollar Baby and Boys Don’t Cry), who was also nominated for Best Villain.



The Hunt is directed by Craig Zobel (Westworld, The Leftovers); written and produced by the Emmy-winning team behind Watchmen and The Leftovers, Nick Cuse and Damon Lindelof; and exec produced by triple Oscar nominee Jason Blum (Get Out, BlacKkKlansman)



Knives Out



The unexpected death of a wealthy patriarch brings out the worst in his eccentric family as the arrival of a shrewd detective makes everyone a suspect in this acerbically funny and deliciously twisty murder mystery.



Knives Out earned writer-director Rian Johnson (The Last Jedi, Looper, Brick) a 2020 Oscar nomination and a BAFTA nomination for Best Screenplay. The film was also nominated for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy at the 2020 Golden Globes, where Daniel Craig (James Bond in Skyfall, Casino Royale and the upcoming No Time To Die) and Ana de Armas (Blade Runner 2049, No Time To Die) also nabbed Best Comedy Actor nominations.



The all-star cast also includes late Oscar winner Christopher Plummer (All the Money in the World, Beginners); Oscar nominees Toni Collette (About a Boy, Little Miss Sunshine, Hereditary) and Michael Shannon (Boardwalk Empire, Revolutionary Road); Golden Globe winners Jamie Lee Curtis (Scream Queens, New Girl, Trading Places) and Don Johnson (Watchmen, Miami Vice); People’s Choice winner Chris Evans (Captain America); and Golden Globe nominee Katherine Langford (13 Reasons Why).



21 Bridges



Watch the trailer: https://youtu.be/dQ1UVymV2ts



21 Bridges stars the late and legendary Black Panther, Chadwick Boseman (who also produced), as Andre Davis, an NYPD detective who shuts down the island of Manhattan to find two suspected cop killers.



The cast includes J.K. Simmons (Counterpart) and Sienna Miller and is produced by Captain America and Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo. The film has a 91% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, with the Observer (UK) saying, “There’s a pulpy, comic-book noir to this highly enjoyable thriller.”



