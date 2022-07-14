Check out the top five highest paid Ghanaian players in the English Premier League

Sports News of Thursday, 14 July 2022

The English Premier League is the most expensive league in Europe because of the huge capital injection from the owners and headline sponsors and this reflects in the daily lives of the players.



With an estimated revenue of £1 billion annually from broadcasting rights according to bleacherreport.com, the English Premier League (EPL) is the most lucrative football league in the world.



The branding of the Premier League has attracted huge viewership across the world and made it the most-viewed football league across the globe.



This clearly explains why every footballer dreams to play in the Premier League, first for the experience and exposure, and secondly for the money.



While Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo is the highest paid player in England with a weekly allowance of £510,000, there are some Ghanaian footballers also making huge bucks in the league.



Here are the top five highest-paid Ghanaians in the English Premier League:



1. Thomas Partey- £200,000



The Black Stars deputy captain is the first on our list with a weekly wage of £200,000 since joining the Gunners from Spanish giants Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2022.



Thomas Partey is also the highest-paid Arsenal player since the departure of Gabonese international Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who left the London-based club to join FC Barcelona in January 2022.



2. Callum Hudson-Odoi - £120,000



The 21-year-old winger five-year contract extension with Chelsea that will keep him at Stamford Bridge until 2024 on Thursday, September 19, 2019.



The English-born player with Ghanaian heritage and a long-time target of the Ghana Football Association is second on our list with a weekly wage of £120,000.



3. Eddie Nketiah - £100,000



With a weekly wake of £100,000, Eddie Nketiah, another English-born footballer with Ghanaian heritage is the next on our list.



He recently signed a four-year contract extension with Arsenal earning £100,000 as his weekly salary.



4. Jeffrey Schlupp- £56,000



He joined Crystal Palace from 2016 English Premier League champions, Leicester City in the summer of 2017 and made his Black Stars debut in 2011.



Schlupp is the 4th highest-paid Ghanaian player in the English Premier League with a weekly wage of £56,000.



5. Tariq Lamptey - £35,000



Recently confirmed his nationality switch from England to Ghana, Tariq Lamptey completes our list with a weekly wage of £35,000.



The 21-year-old defender joined Brighton and Hove Albion defender from Chelsea in January 2020.



