Check out the top 5 richest footballers in Ghana

Football they say is the easiest, legal way out of poverty and this is because it is one of the best-paying jobs in the world where one does not need a certificate to get into it.



Black Stars deputy captain, Thomas Partey, is the second-highest paid player at Arsenal with a weekly salary of £200,000 making you wonder if there is any corporate worker in Ghana who makes that much.



However, it is not only Thomas Partey who is making a fortune in football as other Ghanaian players are equally making good money in the game while others like Asamoah Gyan have made it big in the past.



Jordan Ayew, Kwadwo Asamoah, Daniel Amartey, Andre Dede Ayew, Jeffrey Schlupp, and Christian Atsu are among the top highest-paid Ghanaian footballers in the world.



Today, GhanaWeb brings you a list of the top 5 richest Ghanaian footballers as provided by goalballlive.com in their 2021 report published in 2022.



1. Thomas Partey



The current highest-paid Ghanaian player makes him the richest among fellow Ghanaian players according to goalballlive.com.



The report stated that the former Atletico Madrid midfielder is worth $36.4 million.



The Arsenal midfielder has a market value of $71.6 million.



2. Asamoah Gyan



The former Black Stars captain is believed to be the second richest Ghanaian active footballer with a net worth of $30 million.



Asamoah Gyan at a point in his career was earning £227,000 per week while playing for Shanghai SIPG in the Chinese Super League where he played for two years.



He was also on a huge salary while playing for Al Ain in the Arab League and has a host of other businesses where he gets huge revenue.



Gyan earned big monies while playing for Udinese, Rennes, Sunderland, Al Ain, Shanghai SIPG, Al Ahli Dubai, Kayserispor, and NorthEast United.



3. Jeffrey Schluup



With a reported net worth of $27.4 million, the Crystal Palace midfielder is the third on this list.



Schlupp is currently on a £56,000 weekly wage at Crystal Palace and is one of the highest-paid players at Selhurst Park.



4. Jordan Ayew



The last son of the legendary Abedi Pele is currently on the books of Crystal Palace and is on a weekly wage of £32,500.



Jordan has played for Marseille, Lorient, Aston Villa, and Swansea City.



He is reported to have a net worth of $19.3 million.



5. Andre Ayew



The Black Stars captain completes our list for the day with a net worth of $16 million.



The former Swansea City deputy captain will definitely move up the ladder at the end of the 2022 report after joining Qatari giant Al Sadd.



He is reportedly earning $200,000 monthly at Al Sadd.



