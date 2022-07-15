Check out the profile of Sara Bella, Thomas Partey's Moroccan wife

Sports News of Friday, 15 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The relationship life of midfielder Thomas Partey has been a subject of interest in the past few months on social media and in the media space after the midfielder revealed that he had converted to Islam because of his girlfriend.



The Arsenal midfielder in a conversation with broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah addressed the rumors about his religion when stated that he converted to Islam because of his girlfriend whom he loves dearly and would do anything to make happy.



The statement from the Black Stars' deputy captain didn't go down well with many of his fans who rained insults on him on social media.



The lady in question, Sarah Bella in the past few days have received her own share of insults and attacks as Partey recent disappearance from the Arsenal squad was attributed to a problem with her.



However, the fans directed their insults at a different lady named Sarah Bella who is an Iraqi citizen while Partey's girlfriend is a Moroccan lady.



The Iraqi lady came out to set the records straight by saying she is not Partey’s girlfriend and asked the fans to direct their rage somewhere.



So who is Sarah Bella, Thomas Partey's real Girlfriend



Pulse..com.gh reports that Thomas Partey's Sarah Bella is a Moroccan national who is based in the UK. She went to the UK to further her studies and the two might have met within the same period.



