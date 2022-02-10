You are here: HomeSports2022 02 10Article 1465987

Sports News of Thursday, 10 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Check out the new technical structure for Ghana Football Association

GFA technical director, Bernard Lippert GFA technical director, Bernard Lippert

Otto Addo appointed as Black Stars interim boss

Chris Hughton land Black Stars technical advisor role

GFA annonce new technical team for various national teams

The Executive Council (ExCo) of the Ghana football Association(GFA) following a meeting on Wednesday, February 9,2022 announced a new technical structure for the Black Stars.

The new structure announced by the FA did not see any significant change except the introduction of a technical advisor in the shape of former Tottenham Hotspurs manager, Chris Hughton.

The introduction of the Technical advisor means the GFA's technical directorate organogram has a new look.


Here is how the technical structure looks like


Technical Director

In 2021, the FA appointed Bernard Lippert to be the technical director for a period of two years.

Lippert is a FIFA coaching instructor and as part of his responsibilities, he is expected to formulate guidelines, strategies and policies for the training and the technical development of coaches of Ghana football.

Also, he offer advice the Executive Council on coaching and technical development matters. Director of Coaching Education

Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah was appointed in 2021 as the coaching education for two years.

He served as an Interim Assistant Coach of the Ghana Black Stars during the 2014 CAF Qualifiers and was Head Coach of Ghana Premier League side, Cape Coast Mysterious Dwarfs from 2010 to 2014.

Chris Hughton

Chris Hughton was appointed as the technical advisor of the Black Stars on February 9, 2022. His role will see him offer technical advice to the Black Stars technical team and also replay information from the GFA's technical director.

The Black Stars technical team

Chris Hughton - Technical advisor

Otto Addo - Assistant Coach

George Boateng - 1st Assistant Coach

Didi Dramani - 2nd Assistant Coach


Black Stars B technical team

Annor Walker - Head Coach

Prosper Narteh - Assistant Coach


Black Satellite technical team

Abdul Karim Zito – Head Coach

Samuel Boadu – Assistant Coach

Abdul Fatawu Salifu – Assistant Coach


Black Meteors technical team

Paa Kwasi Fabin – Head Coach

Yussif Basigi – Assistant Coach Godwin Attram – Assistant Coach


Black Starlets technical team

Maxwell Konadu - Head Coach

Winfred Dormon - Assistant Coach

Ignatius Osei Fosu - Assistant Coach


Ghana Under 15

Yaw Preko - Head Coach

Ntow Gyan - Assistant Coach / Scout - Middle Belt

Hamza Mohammed - Assistant Coach/ Scout - Northern Belt