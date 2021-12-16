Check out the mascot and logo for 2023 African Games

Sports News of Thursday, 16 December 2021

2023 African Games to be held in Ghana



President Akufo-Addo cut sod for the construction of the African Games complex



Sports Minister confident Ghana will stage a successful tournament





Ghana has indicated its readiness for the hosting of the 2023 African Games with the unveiling of the mascot and logo for the event.



At an event on Thursday, December 16, 2021, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, and the Local Organizing Committee of the Games outdoored the two symbols to signal the country’s preparedness to welcome the rest of the continent in 2023.



Addressing the gathering, Mustapha Ussif said that Ghana will use the tournament to remind the continent and the world of its rich sports history and culture.



“The ceremony taking place today is a clear message to the whole world that Ghana is ready, willing, and capable of hosting and organizing a benchmarking event which will leave a lasting legacy not only for Ghana but for the continent of Africa.



Mustapha Ussif also disclosed the factors that informed the decision to settle on the eagle as the symbol for the games.



“The wisdom behind the Mascot is that the eagle symbolizes courage, strength, focus, and immortality. Eagles fly higher than any other bird. The height of success that those with an eagle mentality can achieve is amazing. Generally, those with an eagle mentality are strong, brave, creative, insightful, and visionary.



“ We have taken the posture of the eagle and success is our only option. It is against this background that the Ministry in collaboration with the LOC settled on ƆKODIƐ - the Eagle,” he said.



