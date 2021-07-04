Check out the full list as Andre Ayew, Gyan, Hearts win big at the 2021 Ghana Football Awards

Sports News of Sunday, 4 July 2021

The third edition of the Ghana Football Awards was held at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre on Saturday, July 4, 2021.



Over fourteen football personalities and institutions were awarded, with the Black Stars skipper Andre Ayew walking away with the biggest prize on the night.



The former Swansea attacked was adjudged the Footballer of the Year for his exploits for Swansea in the just-ended season.



Andre Ayew scored seventeen championship goals for Swansea last season, becoming their highest. His goals propelled the club to the final stage of the Championship play-offs.



Former Black Stars skipper Asamoah Gyan bagged a deserving award as Player of the Decade whilst Goalkeeper of the Year went to Ibrahim Danlad, originally of Kotoko but on loan at King Faisal.



Accra Hearts of Oak won three awards on the night with coach Samuel Boadu winning Coach of the Year, Ibrahim Salifu winning Home-based Player of the Year whiles the club was named Best Male Club of the Year.



Read the full list below



Women's Coach of the Year



Mercy Tagoe — Berry Ladies



Men's Coach of the Year

Samuel Boadu- Accra Hearts of Oak*



Thumbs Up Award



Dr. Dan Mckorley (McDan Foundation)



Living Legend Award



Ibrahim Sunday



Women's Team of the Year



Hasaacas Ladies



Men's Team of the Year



Accra Hearts of Oak



Odartey Lamptey's Future Star Award



Abdul Fatawu Issahaku — Steadfast FC



Goalkeeper of the Year



Danlad Ibrahim — King Faisal FC



Women's Footballer of the Year



Ophelia Amponsah — Ampem Darkoa Ladies



Home Based Player of the Year



Ibrahim Salifu- Hearts of Oak



Player of the Decade



Asamoah Gyan



Best Ghanaian Club CEO



Nana Yaw Amponsah — Asante Kotoko



Footballer of the Year



Andre Ayew



Goal of the Year



Nasiru Moro — Legon Cities



Most Vibrant Club on Social Media



Accra Great Olympics



Best African International Award



Edouard Mendy — Chelsea/Senegal