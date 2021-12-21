Check out the five Ghana Premier League players who made Ghana's provisional squad for AFCON

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac has named five Ghana Premier League stars in his squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



Milovan Rajevac’s squad has thirty players with five of them plying their trade in the local league.



In the goalkeeping department, Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Richard Attah has been given a call-up and will be part of the team.



In defence, Philemon Baffour of Dreams FC has kept his place in the team and will be present in Cameroon barren any injury will be in Cameroon.



David Abagna of Real Tamale United gets a deserve invitation to the Black Stars after excelling for his club in the Ghana Premier League.



Fatawu Issahaku unsurprisingly keeps his spot in the team and will be one of the stars Ghanaians will be looking forward to in the tournament.



Great Olympics poster boy Maxwell Abbey-Quaye has made the provisional squad and will have a chance to impress during training.