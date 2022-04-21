Check out the dates for Ghana’s 2023 AFCON qualifiers

Sports News of Thursday, 21 April 2022

Ghana to face Madagascar, Angola and the Central African Republic



Ivory Coast to host 2023 AFCON



Ghana to aim at qualifying for 2023 AFCON



The Confederation of African Football has released dates for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers with Ghana playing their first game at home on May 30, 2022.



The Black Stars were placed in Group E with Madagascar, Angola and the Central African Republic for the 2023 AFCON qualifiers.



Ghana will begin their campaign to qualify for their 24th AFCON at home against Madagascar before travelling to take on the Central African Republic in an away fixture between May 30 and June 14, 2022.



For the Black Stars 3rd and 4th matches, they would lock horns with Angola in a home and away fixture respectively between September 19-27, 2022.



The final round of matches for Ghana has been fixed for 20-28 March 2023. The Black Stars will play away to Madagascar before slugging it out with the Central African Republic at home.



The two teams that amass the most points in each of the 12 groups would qualify out of the group to play at the next edition of the AFCON in Ivory Coast.



The 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast would kick start on June 23 and end on July 23, 2023.



