Check out the dates and time for Ghana’s games at the 2022 World Cup

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana draw Uruguay, Portugal and South Korea in World Cup Group H



Ghana have been drawn in Group H of the 2022 FIFA World Cup alongside Portugal, Uruguay, and South Africa.



With the tournament commencing on November 21, the Black Stars will start their World Cup campaign at the Stadium 947 in Ras Abu Aboud where they will face Portugal on November 24.



In the second group game, Ghana will move to Al Rayyan to play South Korea at the Education City Stadium on November 28.



Ghana will wrap-up their group stage matches in a final fixture against Uruguay at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakra on December 02.



Among the three opponents, this will be the first time Ghana will meet Korea at the World Cup.



The last the two met was in a friendly in 2014, Ghana won 4-0.



For Portugal and Uruguay, Ghana lost 2-1 to the former in the 2014 World in Brasil and lost on penalties to the latter in the quarter-finals of the 201 World Cup.





