Check out the cash prizes for 2021 AFCON

Sports News of Thursday, 6 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

No cash prize for group stage exit at 2021 AFCON



AFCON ultimate winner takes home $4.5 million



CAF budgets $14.2 million for 2021 AFCON



The Confederation of African Football has announced the prize money for the 2021 African Cup of Nations hosted in Cameroon.



Eight out of 24 participating teams are expected to benefit from the $14.2 million budget for the AFCON by the Confederation of African Football.



The biggest football competition on the African continent will assemble some of the best African players to slug it out for honours at the AFCON, which commences from January 9 to February 6, 2022.



Four teams who get knocked out in the quarter-final stages of the tournament will bag home $800,000, which is a total of $3.2 million to be shared.



The four teams who will progress to the semis will share the rest of the $11 million of the total cash prize, with the fourth and third-placed team being rewarded with $2 million.



However, the two finalists will share $7 million, with the second-best team taking home $2.5 million.



The ultimate winner of the tournament will be rewarded with a cash prize of $4.5 million.



Teams who fallout in the group and Round of 16 stages will not benefit from the prize package.



The cash prize has not increased since the 2019 African Cup of Nations.



