Check out pictures of Memphis Depay enjoying jet ski cruising in Ghana 

Dutch footballer of Ghanaian descent, Memphis Depay is having a good time in Ghana following his arrival in the West African country for holidays on Sunday, June 25.



The former Manchester United player arrived with compatriot Georginio Wijnaldum after a long season with their respective clubs in Europe.



In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, the Atletico Madrid forward posted pictures on his official Twitter handle with the caption “Oil on my head everything I touch is blessed”



He was also seen with a young boy cruising in the jet ski as the duo had a great time.



Depay visited a boxing gym in Accra, where he interacted with aspiring boxers and young children in the area, and also visited Ghana’s National Chief Imam, Shiekh Osman Nuhu Sharabutu at his Fadama residence in Accra.



He donated funds to the gym for renovation after spending some good time at the arena and visited the Cape Coast School for the Blind and Deaf.



