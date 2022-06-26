Check out photos of the Ghanaian who works as Social Media Editor for Arsenal

Sports News of Sunday, 26 June 2022

While Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey, is raising the flag of Ghana high in England as the highest-paid player and one of the most untouchable players for Arsenal, it has emerged that there is another Ghanaian who is on the books of the Gunners.



Thomas Partey in the summer of 2020 became the second Ghanaian player to play for Arsenal after completing a deadline day transfer from Spanish giants Atlético Madrid.



Former Black Stars player, Emmanuel Frimpong spent three years with the Gunners from 2011-2014 thus becoming the first Ghanaian player to play for the 13 times English Premier League champions since the club was founded 135 years ago (October 1886).



Emmanuel is no longer part of the red and white family but there is another Frimpong working in the administrative hierarchy of Arsenal.



Unlike Emmanuel and Thomas Partey, who worked as footballers, Frimpong is the Hype man and Social Editor for Arsenal, the record winners of the English FA Cup competition.



The full name of Arsenal's Social Media Editor is not yet known as Frimpong only uses his surname on all his social media handles such as Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.



