Check out photos of ‘fine boy’ Kofi-Kyereh who has won the hearts of Ghanaian ladies

Sports News of Friday, 29 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

After the late Junior Agogo and former Barcelona player Kevin-Prince Boateng, Daniel Kofi Kyereh has taken over as the new ladies' man after making his Black Stars debut.



The late Junior Agogo and Kevin-Prince Boateng were loved by the ladies because of their appealing looks.



Junior Agogo was the name of every Ghanaian, both men, and women following his exceptional performance in the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations before Kevin-Prince Boateng took over in the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.



Though Kevin-Prince Boateng is no longer revered like before, he is still admired by many Ghanaian ladies because of his looks.



Daniel Kofi-Kyereh who just signed for German Bundesliga side Freiburg has become the new darling boy in the national team following his contribution in 2022 Africa Cup of Nations. .



Kofi-Kyereh played in both legs as Ghana sealed qualification to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar ahead of Nigeria in the playoffs.



Following the qualification, the 26-year-old took to social media to express his joy in playing a role in Ghana’s qualification process.



Kofi-Kyereh’s looks in the video rather got the attention of some Ghanaian ladies who didn't hesitate to admire him in the comment section.



The 26-year-old is one of the best dressed Ghanaian footballers as he has made a conscious effort to always look the part in his public appearance.



Here are some photos of Daniel Kofi-Kyereh that make the ladies go crazy about him and his looks.



