Check out photos of Chris Hughton's beautiful wife Cheryl and their four children

Sports News of Friday, 17 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Family they say is not just an important thing but everything to a man and Black Stars technical advisor Chris Hughton is not an exception to this phrase.



Born to an Irish mother and a Ghanaian father on December 11, 1958, in London, Christopher William Gerard Hughton popularly known as Chris Hughton is currently working with the Ghana national team as the technical advisor.



He had previously handled some of the top teams in the English Premier League namely Tottenham Hotspurs, Newcastle United, Brighton and Hove Albion, and Norwich City FC.



Chris Hughton before taking up the appointment from the Ghana Football Association to work as the technical advisor to the Black Stars was the head coach of Nottingham Forest.



Today we put the spotlight on his family, which includes his wife and four children.



Chris Hughton is married to Cheryl and according to reports, they have been together for more than two decades.



The marriage of Cheryl and Christopher has produced four children, two girls, and two boys. They are Leon, Cian, Carleen, and Aisha Hughton.



Cian James Hughton was a professional footballer who played for Tottenham Hotspurs and Nottingham Forest.



Check out photos of Christ Hughton's family in the post below:





Congratulations Aisha Hughton from @BoA_Awards you are a #FBL2017 One To Watch! More information here: https://t.co/VeQZlNy2To pic.twitter.com/wiLXdchP7d — Football Black List (@FootieBlackList) July 13, 2017

Cheryl Hughton and Garth Crooks took home Chris Hughton's Outstanding Management Achievement Award... #BoAAwards pic.twitter.com/N2Xdrel01c — Best of Africa (@BoA_Awards) April 25, 2017