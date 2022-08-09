Check out photos of Abedi Pele and his wife, Maha as they celebrate 35th anniversary

Sports News of Tuesday, 9 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Tuesday, August 9, 2022, marks the 35th wedding anniversary of Ghana and African football legend, Abedi Pele and his wife, Maha Ayew.



The couple got married in 1987 in France when the former Black Stars captain was playing in the French League for Olympique de Marseille.



Abedi Pele, a three-time African Footballer of the Year winner, and his wife, Maha have given birth to three children, two sons, and a daughter.



Their sons, Andre Dede Ayew and Jordan Ayew are also footballers like their father while Imani Ayew, the only daughter in the family works as a model.



Andre Dede Ayew is the current Black Stars captain who has scored 23 goals in 107 appearances and plays in the Qatari League for Al-Sad FC.



Jordan Ayew plays in the English Premier League for Crystal Palace and has 19 goals in 81 appearances.



JE/KPE