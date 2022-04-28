Check out photos from marriage ceremony of GFA presidential candidate Amanda Clinton

Sports News of Thursday, 28 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Lawyer Amanda Clinton is off the market



Amanda Clinton marries international pilot



Amanda Clinton marries months after her twin sister



2019 Ghana Football Association Presidential candidate, Amanda Clinton has tied the knot with her pilot fiancé, Jean-Paul Amegashie.



The private legal practitioner according to photos and videos sighted by GhanaWeb had an engagement ceremony with Jean-Paul Amegashie on Wednesday 27th April 2022.



Amanda Clinton confirmed the reports after sharing videos and photos of herself in a marriage ceremonial outfit in an Instagram post with the caption "So today was my......"



The first female GFA presidential canddidate and Head of Clinton Consultancy looked elegant in the garden ceremony attended by a few close family and friends.



Check out photos and videos from the engagement ceremony in the post below:







