Check out photos and videos of Patricia Morales, girlfriend of Inaki Williams

Sports News of Tuesday, 12 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Athletic Bilbao striker, Inaki Williams has been in the Ghanaian media following Ghana's qualification to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



Reports went rife that the striker born to a Ghanaian father and a Liberian mother is now open to switching camp and playing for the Black Stars.



Following his recent link with the Black Stars, Ghanaians have become interested in knowing the on and off-field activities of the striker.



In this episode of the GhanaWeb features, we take a look at the woman in the life of the 27-year-old striker.



Inaki Williams is dating Patricia Morales and according to multiple reports in Spain, the pair have been together for the past five years.



Unlike most of his peers in football whose love lives have been projected in the media space, Inaki Williams and his girlfriend were living under the radar untill he granted an interview that he was having sex seven times a week during the lockdown.



“I already said it in La Resistencia (Spanish program) that I dumped four powders [had sex four times] per week but now I would tell you that it is a seven out of seven. I do full,” Williams told Youtuber Dj MaRioo.



The couple regularly posts loved-up photos of themselves together on their Instagram pages, and Patricia finds time to attend Bilbao games to watch her sweetheart.



Patricia Morales is a woman from Bilbao who loves traveling, especially to warm places.



Williams and Morales share a great love for 'Pantera', a little puppy that is always present in their posts and they have even created an Instagram account for the puppy.



Check out some of the photos of Williams and Morales in the post below as they continue to display their affection for their followers:



