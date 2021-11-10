Check out dates for new Division One League season

Sports News of Wednesday, 10 November 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

The Division One League is set to kick off from November 19-21, 2021 across League centres.



Matches will be played in Zone One, Zone Two and Zone Three with the likes of Bofoakwa Tano, BA United, Berekum Arsenal, Tamale City, Steadfast, Skyy FC, New Edubiase United, Sekondi Hasaacas, Samartex 1996, Tema Youth, Heart of Lions, Susubribi and Kotoku Royals all fighting for a place in next seasons Premier League.



Here is the schedule for the competition. Specific dates, venues and kick-off times will be released in due course.



