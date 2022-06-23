Check out beautiful photos of Natasha Naaqueyki, the daughter of CK Akonnor

Sports News of Thursday, 23 June 2022

Natasha Naaqueyki, a young beautiful Ghanaian model has shot into the limelight after declaring his association with former Black Stars captain and coach, Charles Akonnor.



On Sunday, June 19, 20220, the model posted a photo of herself with CK Akonnor and his brother, Charles Jesaja Herrmann to celebrate him on father's day.



She captioned the post "Happy Father’s Day super zaddy @akonnor_ck."



Known in real life as Naa Queye, CK Akonnor's daughter has been under the radar of the media unlike his brother Charles Jesaja Herrmann who plays as a forward for Belgian club Kortrijk.



CK Akonnor was appointed as the head coach of the Black Stars to replace coach Kwesi Appiah in January 2020 but was shown the exit door in 2021 after Ghana's poor start in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



Natasha's social media numbers seem to be taking off after her father's day tweet, taking us a trip down her Instagram handle.



Check out some of Natasha's photos in the post below:





