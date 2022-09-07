Check out Thomas Tuchel's records as Chelsea coach

Sports News of Wednesday, 7 September 2022

German coach Thomas Tuchel has been fired by Chelsea after the club’s poor start to the 2022/2023 season.



Reports in England indicate that the sacking of Tuchel was decided even before Chelsea’s defeat to Dynamo Zagreb in the UEFA Champions League.



The strange decision by the Todd Boehly-led Chelsea has shocked football fans who are still in disbelief.



Tuchel’s record however makes for an impressive reading which makes one wonder why he was dismissed in the first place.



The game against Dynamo Zagreb was Tuchel’s 100th game and in those 100 games, he won 63 of them.



He lost 18 and drew 19 with 49 clean sheets and three major trophies. He won the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and Club World Cup with Chelsea.



