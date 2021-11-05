You are here: HomeSports2021 11 05Article 1395484

Sports News of Friday, 5 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Check out Hearts of Oak's 22-man squad for GPL WK2 clash against WAFA

• Hearts of Oak face WAFA in GPL Week 2

• Nuru Sulley, Gladson Awako to miss Hearts game against WAFA

• Mohammed Alhassan makes Hearts of Oak's squad to face WAFA


Hearts of Oak head coach, Samuel Boadu, has named his squad for Ghana Premier League(GPL) match week two clash against WAFA in Sogakope.

The Phobians visit the Red Bull Arena on Friday, November 5 as they search for a first win of their title defence season.

Defender, Mohammed Alhassan, who collapsed during the club's goalless draw with Legon Cities, has recovered in time to make the list.

Also, left-back, Raddy Ovouka has been included and is expected to have some minutes after battling injuries in recent weeks.

The only significant absentees are Nuru Sulley, who is reportedly under the weather and Gladson Awako, who is yet to resume training after being excused by the club due to personal reasons.

The game is set for 3:00pm kick-off time.

Find the full Squad below

• Goalkeepers

Richard Attah

Richmond Ayi

Richard Baidoo

Defenders

Fatawu Mohammed

Mohammed Alhassan

James Serwonu

Sumaila Larry

Raddy Ovouka

Robert Addo Sowah

Midfielders

Emmanuel Nettey

Frederick Ansah Botchway

Ibrahim Salifu

Salim Adams

Ushau Adams

Forwards

Isaac Mensah

Victor Aidoo

Afriyie Barnieh

Kofi Kordzi

Agyenm Boateng

Patrick Razak

Benjamin Yorke

Enock Asubonteng