Check out Arsene Wenger's plan for the development of African football

FIFA’s Chief of global football development, Arsene Wenger has outlined the structures needed to bridge the gap between African football and their competitors in other parts of the world, especially in Europe.



According to the former Arsenal manager who complained about how European clubs bully teams on the continent for selling their players for peanuts, building bigger clubs with financial muscles is the only way to bridge the gap in order to curb the player exodus in Africa.



To Arsene Wenger, building "big" clubs with strong financial muscles will empower the clubs to be in a position to reject small offers for their players from European clubs in order to "their players for a longer time.”



“The first move of a player from Africa to Europe is the cheap one. The first move on average is 300,000 Euros but the second move of an African player from a European club to another European club is on average about 3,000,000 Euros, that is 10 times more.”



“To tackle that you need stronger clubs in Africa. Clubs that are positions where they don’t have to give in and after that may be create stronger leagues. Strengthen the continent with strong clubs where they can keep their players for a longer time," Arsene Wenger Africa Football Business Show in an interview.



He also added that there are plans underway to help build infrastructure that can provide the best education for the youth because "there is a big correlation between the level of education and the performance of a player.”



“The Vision 2020-2023” that charts out the world football governing body action plan for the sport to thrive harps significantly on education for all the game’s actors. We developed a program called “Give Every Talent A Chance» and we will move in every country with two targets. We want to support federations financially and then we want to help them create excellence centers in these countries, identify the talents, give them financial support, educate the coaches, and develop the players.



“We have to start with restrictive groups in countries where grassroots football isn’t developed and Africa for us is a very huge target for us and we’ll move in 2023 to assist in creating these centers. We want to put education first and it’s important for federations to cooperate with us.”



