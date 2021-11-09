Check out 24 players available for Black Stars' trip to Johannesburg

Sports News of Tuesday, 9 November 2021

•Ethiopia-Ghana qualifiers to be played at a neutral venue



• Thomas Partey to miss Ethiopia-Ghana game



• Ethiopia host Ghana on Thursday





The Black Stars are set to depart Ghana to Johannesburg with 24 players for the Group G FIFA World Cup qualifier against Ethiopia.



The squad will reportedly leave the country later today for the game that will be played at a neutral ground.



The match was initially said to take place at Bahir Dar stadium but the venue was banned by CAF for not meeting the required standard.



Therefore, the Ethiopian Football Federation settled on the Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg for their last but one group game against Ghana.



Ghana is expected to arrive in South Africa with a depleted side with Benjamin Tetteh, Thomas Partey, Felix Afena Gyan, and Johnathan Mensah to miss the trip.



Malatayaspor forward, Tetteh, has picked up a knock in camp and will not travel with the squad.



Moreover, Arsenal star Partey who missed the Gunners 1-0 win over Watford last Sunday through injury is yet to report in camp.



Colombus Crew defender, Johnathan Mensah is also injured while AS Roma youngster Afena-Gyan is yet to land in after his debut call-up.



The GFA has requested that the 28-year-old travel to Ghana for further assessment on whether or not he could feature in the crucial qualifiers.



Nonetheless, the game against Ethiopia will take place on Thursday, November 11 at 1 PM kickoff.



Full Squad





Goalkeepers: Joseph Wollacott (Swindon Town), Lawrence Ati-Zigi (St.Gallen), Manaf Nurudeen (Eupen), Richard Attah (Hearts of Oak)



Defenders: Andy Yiadom (Reading FC), Philemon Baffour (Dreams FC), Baba Abdul Rahman (Reading FC), Montari Kamaheni (Ashdod), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo), Ismail Abdul Ganiyu (Asante Kotoko)



Midfielders: Baba Idrissu (Real Mallorca), Mubarak Wakaso (Shenzhen F.C), Edmund Addo (Sheriff Tiraspol), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam), Daniel Kofi Kyere (FC St. Pauli)



Wingers: Andre Ayew (Al Sadd), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Dreams FC), Kamal Deen Sulemana (Rennes), Samuel Owusu (Al Fayha)



Strikers: Richmond Boakye-Yiadom (Beitar Jerusalem), Caleb Ekuban (Genoa)