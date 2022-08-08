Charlton Athletic manager lauds Jojo Wollacott after Derby County win

Sports News of Monday, 8 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Charlton Athletic manager Ben Garner has heaped praises on Ghana's goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott following his impressive performance in their 1-0 win over Derby County in the English Football League One on Saturday.



The 25-year-old, who lasted the entire duration of the game kept a clean sheet for The Addicks as they kicked off their season at The Valley with a victory and stay unbeaten after two matches.



Corey Blackett-Taylor scored the only goal as Charlton recovered from a slow start to seal all three points.



"I'm delighted with the result," Garner told CharltonTV. "I'm really, really pleased but the first 45 minutes was nowhere near where it needs to be. We rode our luck a little bit.



"Jojo [Wollacott] was the only player in the first half that was at the required level and that has to be a monkey off our back now. That has to be a psychological thing because I've not seen any of that this week. We didn't do a thing that we'd work on in the first half. That must be a hangover from last season. There was nervousness, there was tension and that has to go now.



Wollacott joined Charlton on a three-year deal as a free agent following the expiration of his contract at Swindon Town where he made 39 appearances last season and helped them to the League Two play-offs.