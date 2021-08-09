Charles Taylor slams Mariano Barreto’s poor coach-player relationship

Sports News of Monday, 9 August 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana international Charles Taylor has bemoaned Mariano Barreto’s poor coach-player connection following the latter’s unhealthy relationship with a section of the Kotoko players.



The former Black Stars coach joined the Kumasi based club prior to the start of the second round of the Ghana Premier League in March 2021 replacing Maxwell Konadu who was sacked in December 2020 following an unimpressive performance.



He guided the club to finish second on the league table at the end of the 2020/21 campaign.



The 64-year-old played 22 matches in all competitions where he won 11, drew 6 times and lost 5 times.



Barreto, a Portuguese trainer is frustrated with the situation at Kotoko and has been vocal about the recent happenings in the team.



Not long ago, he lamented on the lack of washrooms at the club training ground compelling the players to use the bush nearly to attend to nature’s call as and when necessary.



But Charles Taylor, a member of the Kotoko team that played in the final of the 2004 CAF Champions League has furiously hit hard on Mariano Barreto over his recent commentaries about the club.



Taylor, who worked with Barreto during their spell with the Ghana U-23 team in 2004 disclosed on Angel TV Mariano Barreto does not know how to relate with his players.



“I worked with him at Ghana U-23, he does not know how to relate with players, I remember he sacked Sulley Muntari and Essien before Athens 2004, we pleaded on their behalf but our effort proved futile. Like a good coach, you need to manage egos at camp and Barreto does not have it”



“No white coach can win the Ghana league because the mentality abroad is different from that of Ghana,” he said.



