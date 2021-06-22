Charles Taylor reveals close ties with Salifu Ibrahim

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 June 2021

Source: ghanasportsonline.com

Accra Hearts of Oak legend, Charles Taylor Asampong has revealed his close relationship with the club's talisman Salifu Ibrahim.



Salifu has been one of the poster boys in the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League as he is highly revered by fans of Accra Hearts of Oak.



The 21-year-old joined Hearts from Techiman-based XI Wonders and has peaked at the crucial stages of the Ghanaian season, winning 8 MVP awards, providing 7 assists, and scoring thrice to power the former African champions to the summit of the Ghana Premier League.



Taylor, who spent three seasons at the capital club winning the CAF Champions League, Super Cup, and two Ghana Premier League titles as well as one FA Cup title, has revealed sharing a tight bond with the talented midfielder.



“I have been to where the team is based a couple of times and been close to the team. If you get close to Salifu you understand why he is that good on the pitch."



"He is very respectful and is ready to learn. Before they took on Medeama SC he called me before the game and I inspired him to give off his best and score which he did,” he said on Angel TV.



