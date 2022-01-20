Charles Taylor names four players that should be kept in Black Stars’ rebuilding

Sports News of Thursday, 20 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I was a better player than the current Black Stars players - Charles Taylor



Ghana kicked out of AFCON2021 in the group stages



Give local players a chance in the Black Stars, Charles Taylor



Former Black Stars player, Charles Asampong Taylor has opined that only four players should be maintained for Black Stars' rebuilding.



Taylor has said Thomas Partey, Daniel Kofi Kyere, Daniel Amartey, and Fatawu Issahaku should be kept in the squad for transition.



Ghana could not go past the group stage at the Africa Cup of Nations which has opened a discussion about getting the team back to the top level.



Many believe the squad needs to go through a transition to be able to improve the standard of the team.



Reacting to the discussion, Taylor suggested that only four players should be maintained in the rebuilding.



"Of all those who play abroad, only 4 of them are quality than those who play in the local league,” he told Kumasi-based Silver FM in an interview.



“Amartey, Kyereh, Partey, and Fatawu Issahaku are the only quality players in the squad. These are the boys who should be kept and blended with some serious local players,” he added.



The former Kotoko player added that he was a better play than all the current Black Stars players despite spending a chunk of his career in the local league.



“Nobody hates anybody because I was a better player than all those playing now. Playing in a foreign league doesn’t make you better than those who play here.”



He continued that overlooking local-based players with claims of lack of maturity is unfair.



“The local players are better than those who came to represent us at the AFCON. They will say that they are not mature. I don’t know, if they sell maturity at Makola, we should go and buy some for the players,” he concluded.