Charles Taylor blasts GFA for low publicity ahead of new Ghana Premier League season

Accra Hearts of Oak legend, Charles Taylor has taken a swipe at the Ghana Football Association for sleeping on the job ahead of the start of the 2022/2023 Premier League season.



The 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League which is expected to kick off on Friday, September 9 will have Accra Great Olympics playing against Bechem United in the opening game of the season.



With virtually no billboards or social media and traditional media campaigns to publicize the league, Charles Taylor has called the GFA out for not putting a premium on publicizing the event.



"I'm sure a lot of people in this room are not aware that the Ghana Premier League will be starting this weekend. Sometimes I don't know what they think because they are not making good use of the TV stations and social media."



"They should do something to promote the league. At least put some highlights together and pay the TV stations to show it in order to generate interest because people are not aware that the league will be starting this weekend."



"The league is not attractive and that is why the players are always leaving. Even after reserving $1 million for promotion and still, they are not doing that," Charles Taylor said in a panel discussion on Angel TV.



Charles Taylor won six Ghana Premier League titles while playing for both Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.



