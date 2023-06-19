Channel partners continue to play vital role in business ecosystem – Tommy Liang

Technology & Innovation of Monday, 19 June 2023

Managing Director of Huawei Ghana, Tommy Liang, has commended its channel partners for their relenting efforts and support in the company’s decade-long operations in the country.



According to him, channel partners have played a crucial role in the business ecosystem of the technology solutions company.



“Our channel partners have proven to be the backbone of our distribution network, helping us bring innovative solutions and cutting-edge technologies to customers across the country.”



“We view our partners as an extension of our own team and this goes beyond mere transactions. It is built on trust, transparency, and a shared commitment to excellence. This is why we provide our partners with comprehensive support, including training, technical expertise, marketing resources, and access to our extensive product portfolio.”



Tommy Liang made this known while speaking at the 2023 Huawei Ghana Channel Summit held at Kempinski Hotel in Accra on June 15, 2023.



Mr Liang further noted that empowering channel partners with the necessary tools and knowledge has become vital to enable them to better serve their customers and drive business growth.



“We must also prioritize effective communication and engagement by regularly engaging with our partners through various means, including partner summits, workshops, and training programs. These platforms provide opportunities for knowledge sharing, networking, and building strong relationships – bringing us closer to solutions that address the specific needs of customers,” he explained.



The Huawei Ghana MD added that it remains committed to delivering exceptional products, services, and experiences to customers while creating a better-connected future.



The 2023 Huawei Ghana Channel Summit brought together channel partners, customers to offer them the opportunity to recognize and applaud their efforts and showcase the value of enterprise digital products and solutions.



Participants and customers were rewarded with giveaways while some channel partners were honored with awards and updated on new developments and partner policies.



