Change the name of Black Stars - Charles Taylor charges

Sports News of Monday, 28 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Charles Taylor calls out GFA President



Charles Taylor unhappy with current GFA leadership



Black Stars to play Nigeria on March 25



Former Black Stars midfielder Charles Taylor has called for a change in the name of the Black Stars to reflect what he considers to be the current state of the team.



Charles Taylor avers in an interview with GhanaWeb’s Joseph Adamafio on the Sports Check program that the Black Star no longer represent Ghanaians.



According to him, the team has become an instrument of money-making by the leadership of the Ghana Football Association.



According to him the leadership of the Ghana Football Association have taken control of the team and now dictate who makes the Black Stars squad.



“First people played for the national team with pride but that’s no longer the case. Now if you don’t travel out of the country, you won’t be called. The national team is no longer Ghana Black Stars. We should change and give it a different name. We should name it individual Black Stars.



“The GFA leadership have people they want included in the team. Some administrators give out their players to certain teams because they believe the people behind those teams will help them secure national team call-up,” he said.



Charles Taylor damning view on the Black Stars and to an extent Ghana football is due to the poor performance of the team at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



The Black Stars went to the tournament with an objective of winning the tournament but ended up recording their worst performance in the tournament’s history.



In three games played in Group C, the Black Stars drew one and lost two to Morocco, Comoros and Gabon.



