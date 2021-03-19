Champions League quarter-final draw: Real jam Liverpool for repeat of 2018 Champions League final

BBC Pidgin of Friday, 19 March 2021

Source: bbc.com

Real Madrid go jam Liverpool for di quarter finals of di Uefa Champions League, di draws ceremony for di competition don reveal.



Di match go be repeat of 2018 finals wey see Los Blancos carry di trophy.



Oda matches of di eight teams na Man City vs Dortmund, Porto v Chelsea and Bayern Munich v PSG.



Di draw happen for Nyon, Switzerland on 19 March for di House of European Football, di headquarters of Uefa.



Di first-leg of di quarter-finals go happun on 6-7 April while di second leg go be on 13-14 of di same month.