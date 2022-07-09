You are here: HomeSports2022 07 09Article 1578854

Sports News of Saturday, 9 July 2022

Champions League qualifiers: Ampem Darkoa Ladies to know group opponent on July 12

The West Africa Zone B (WAFU B) Champions League qualifiers draw will take place on July 12,2022 in Abidjan at 10GMT at the IVOTEL plateau.

A notice from the WAFU B secretariat confirmed the date to all Member Associations and further requested a representative or a member of their diplomatic mission in Abidjan to attend the draw ceremony.

The WAFU B Champion's League qualifying tournament is scheduled for August 13th to 26th, 2022 in Abidjan.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies are Ghana’s representative after emerging winners of the 2021/2022 Women’s Premier League.

