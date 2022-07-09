Champions League qualifiers: Ampem Darkoa Ladies to know group opponent on July 12

Sports News of Saturday, 9 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The West Africa Zone B (WAFU B) Champions League qualifiers draw will take place on July 12,2022 in Abidjan at 10GMT at the IVOTEL plateau.



A notice from the WAFU B secretariat confirmed the date to all Member Associations and further requested a representative or a member of their diplomatic mission in Abidjan to attend the draw ceremony.



The WAFU B Champion's League qualifying tournament is scheduled for August 13th to 26th, 2022 in Abidjan.



Ampem Darkoa Ladies are Ghana’s representative after emerging winners of the 2021/2022 Women’s Premier League.