Champions League: Is Pep Guardiola suffering from a curse by Yaya Toure's agent?

Sports News of Thursday, 5 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Madrid knock out Manchester City from Champions League



Liverpool to play Madrid in UCL final



Salah reacts to Madrid's win over City



Four years ago, Dimitriy Seluk, the agent and friend of former Ivorian footballer Yaya Toure made some remarkable statements about Pep Guardiola and UEFA Champions League.



Seluk was pained by Pep Guardiola’s treatment of his client, Yaya Toure and invoked some curses on him.



Seluk protested that the celebrated Spanish coach was not going to win the Champions League due to his bad treatment of African players.



"[Guardiola] turned all Africa against himself, many African fans turned away from Manchester City. And I'm sure that many African shamans in the future will not allow Guardiola to win the Champions League. This will be for Guardiola an African curse. Life will show whether I am right or not.



"The fact that Guardiola ended Yaya's career in Manchester City is not even a mistake, but a crime. But the boomerang will return, Pep. You will still see what the African shamans are. Remember this always."



Since Seluk made this statement, Pep Guardiola has gotten close yet so far from winning the UEFA Champions League.



In the four year-period that Seluk made the statement, City have finished in the quarter-final twice, semin-final once and made the final on one ocassion.



The repeated failure of Pep Guardiola to annex the trophy he won eleven years ago with Barcelona has birthed suggestions that the Spaniard is under some spell and that Seluk’s curse is probably working against his success.



On Wednesday, Manchester City got close to the 2021/2022 UEFA Champions League final but conceded two late goals against Real Madrid which sent the game to extra time.



Madrid then went on to win it with 6-5 aggregate scoreline.



