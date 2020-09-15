Press Releases of Tuesday, 15 September 2020

Source: Chamber for Tourism Industry Ghana

Chamber for Tourism COO Angela Akua Asante to represent Ghana at global travel summit Uzakrota 2020

Angela Akua Asante

The Chamber for Tourism Industry Ghana will be participating in this year's global Uzakrota Travel Summit, represented by the Chamber's Chief Operating Officer, Angela Akua Asante.



The Uzakrota Travel Summit has been one of the biggest conferences and foyer areas, with about 12 events, 256 sessions, 907 speakers, and over 13000 participants since 2014.



Uzakrota has connected online travel agencies, airline companies, hotels, travel agencies, travel tech startups, hospitality investors, venture capitalists, tech companies, and distribution tech companies.



This year's Summit is scheduled to take place online from December 1 to December 3, with an expected participation of 100,000 people from over 100 countries.



Speaking at the event will be some of the leading industry professionals including the Vice Chair of the European Parliament's Committee on Transport and Tourism, the CEO of Forbes Travel Guide, and the CEO of Belgrade Tourism Board. CTI Ghana’s Angela Akua Asante joins 400 other speakers as the only black woman confirmed so far.



Tickets of the event are available online on the Uzakrota website. More details will be communicated on CTI Ghana’s social media pages @ctighana.

About the Chamber for Tourism Industry Ghana (CTI Ghana)

The Chamber for Tourism Industry Ghana is a Ghanaian registered company operating in the tourism environment.



CTI Ghana’s aim is to provide leadership and serve as a voice for the industry. Our activities also include -- but are not limited to -- the provision of strong research, advocacy collaborations, empowerment, international partnership, and training.



The Chamber was established to help industry players build a high quality, sustainable, and eco-friendly Tourism Environment across all regions in Ghana.

