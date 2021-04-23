Chad dey hold funeral and burial for president Idriss Deby - Checkout leaders wey already dey N'Djamena

BBC Pidgin of Friday, 23 April 2021

Source: bbc.com

Idriss Déby Itno, di late Chad President national funeral go take place today for N'Djamena di capital city.



After di funeral, Deby burial go hold for im native region.



Di president die on Monday sake of wounds im get for battle ground with Chadian rebels.



Dem kill Deby, wey be one of Africa longest serving leaders, as e dey fight against di Front for Change and Concord in Chad (FACT), wey be one group some army officers form for 2016.



Mali and Guinea heads of state don already land di west central African kontri ahead of di funeral.



French President Emmanuel Macron go also travel go Ndjamena, even though rebels for ground don tear warning say make foreign leaders no show as gbege fit happun.



After di military honours and di different-different speeches, dem go do prayer for di Grand Mosque for N'Djamena.



Then, for early afternoon, dem go fly Idriss Déby body to Amdjarass, wey be small village next to im hometown of Berdoba, wey dey more than one thousand kilometres from di capital, near di Sudan border.



Di rebel group wey di late Chad president die dey fight bin don warn foreign leaders di kontri invite to president Deby funeral say make dem no come Chad.



Di three decades wey President Déby bin dey power, na fight-fight and kasala full am.



E even fight against rebellion and coup attempts for im own kontri.



And im na important pesin inside di big international campaign to battle against Islamist militants across di Sahel region.



Di leader of di military council na im son General Mahamat Idriss Déby wey take power after im death.



Although no be everybody for di army support am, former colonial ruler France dey stand for im back gidigba.



37-year-old General Déby, say di army go do democratic elections in 18 months time.



But opposition leaders don condemn im takeover as coup and one army general say many officers dey against that kain transition.



Na plan wey rebels from di Front for Change and Concord in Chad (FACT) also reject.



And dem don gree to do short ceasefire - wia dem no go fire weapons - for midnight.



Tori be say di rebels dey like 300 kilometera from di capital and according to experts, dem fit attack again.



Di division within di military and di opposition na di gbege wey fit cause serious instability with big consequence for di economy.



