BBC Pidgin of Tuesday, 20 April 2021

Chad President dead: Idriss Deby don die for frontline of Chad rebels

Chad President Idriss Deby Itno don die of injuries wey e suffer for frontline attack.

"President Idriss Déby of Chad "breathe im last breath as e dey defend di sovereign nation on di battlefield".

Na wetin di kontri Army tok tok pesin General Azem Bermandoa Agouna for inside statement wey e read for state television.

Di Chad long-time ruler bin win re-election for a sixth term for office, just dis morning.

We eye still dey dis tori wey just land and we go bring una more as e dey comot. Make una load di page again to see di full tori.

