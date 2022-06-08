Celtic Glagow among European clubs chasing Ghanaian midfielder Christopher Scott

Sports News of Wednesday, 8 June 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Scottish giants, Celtic have joined the race to sign Ghanaian midfielder, Christopher Scott from Bayern Munch this summer.



The promising midfielder has dominated the media in Germany following his impressive performance in the just-ended campaign.



The Scots are said to have already spoken to the attacking midfielder.



However, they could never agree because Scott would like to stay in Germany.



According to the "Kronen Zeitung", SK Austria Klagenfurt are also interested in their 20-year-old.



Bundesliga 2 side, Fortuna Düsseldorf are also interested in the Cologne-born midfielder.



According to "Transfermarkt", he currently has a market value of 1.2 million euros.



Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below







