Celta Vigo to lose in-form Ghana defender at worst time

Sports News of Monday, 20 December 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Spanish La Liga side Celta Vigo will be losing Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo at the worst time of the season, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.



The defender has been in top form in recent weeks and his absence will be a huge blow to the Sly Blues who are hoping to stay away from the relegation zone.



His swashbuckling performances have seen the club go on a run of nine games without defeat.



Aidoo has featured in nine of the club's last ten games, making him an integral member of Edouard Coudet's team.



Celta Vigo currently sits 13th on the La Liga table and just five points adrift of Deportivo Alaves, who are in the relegation zone.



GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively reveal the former Genk player has been named in Milovan Rajevac's team for next year's Africa Cup of Nations.



Joseph Aidoo will join his teammates for pre-AFCON camping in Qatar on December 22, 2021.



The Black Stars start preparations for next year's AFCON this week with the team expected to play some friendlies before leaving for Cameroon in January.