Celta Vigo new signing Unai Nunez praises ‘spectacular’ defensive partner Joseph Aidoo

Sports News of Tuesday, 2 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Spanish defender, Unai Núñez has heaped praise on Ghana defender and Celta Vigo teammate Joseph Aidoo.



Last Friday, the defender who joined the Sky Blue outfit on loan from Athletic Bilbao marked his debut for the La Liga side.



After playing alongside Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo, the centre-back says he has no doubt they will form a good partnership.



“The important thing is to pick up the pace . If we continue on this path, we are going to take good steps.



“He is a spectacular player and I think we are going to get along very well and we are going to have a good championship,” Unai Núñez said after the Celta Vigo game.



Both Unai Núñez and Joseph Aidoo must work hard to help Celta Vigo throughout the 2022/23 football season.



They will play alongside each other in many games of the upcoming Spanish La Liga campaign.



