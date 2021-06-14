Celta Cigo defender Joseph Aidoo scores average ratings last season

Sports News of Monday, 14 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Celta Vigo defender Joseph Aidoo scored 5.65 ratings for his performance at the club last season.



The 25-year-old clocked 25 games, totaling 1,289 minutes for the Sky Blues last term.



The Ghanaian, who is the most valued centre-back at the club, played the fewest minutes.



The Ghana international had the lowest participation for the side last season.



Aidoo was suspended six times and featured in 25 games for Celta Vigo.



He clocked his highest rating of 6.99 against Valencia and the lowest mark of 3.9 against Real Sociedad.