Celebrated journalist Ernest Koranteng graduates from Toulouse Business School in France

Sports News of Monday, 19 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Celebrated Ghanaian sports journalist and consultant, Ernest Koranteng has graduated with a Doctor of Business Administration degree from the Toulouse Business School in France.



After four years of studying and producing applied research thesis in France, the former head of sports at Multimedia group and Metro TV graduated on Saturday, September 17 in Toulouse, France. His research focused on Organizational Resilience in strategic management.



In a colourful ceremony held by the Toulouse Business school, Ernest thanked his supervisors, family, friends and business partners for their immense support throughout his study in France.



Dr Ernest Koranteng currently works as Chief Executive of a Ghanaian startup strategic management consulting firm, The BAC group. The BAC group organized the novel All-Star Game which saw the Blackstars led by captain Andre Ayew, play with a select side from Ghanaian football agency, Arthur Legacy Sports in June 2022 at the Accra Sports Stadium.









Dr Koranteng and The BAC group are consulting for some organizations based in Europe and Ghana. With a significant sports business interest, the company is also working with sporting clubs, federations, individuals and organizations to improve sports business.