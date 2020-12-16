Press Releases of Wednesday, 16 December 2020

Source: 1xbet

Celebrate Christmas with 1xBet, an awesome draw with prizes from Samsung

Christmas comes early for 1xBet customers from Ghana! Starting with the 12th of December, a draw is active in 1xBet betting shops from Kumasi and Accra. For a week, participants are able to enter the draw that rewards them with a total of 9 top-quality Samsung Smartphones.



How do players take part?



Participating in 1xBet’s Christmas promotion is extremely simple. Simply place a bet of 10 cedis or more and then insert the bet slip in the drawing machine. The more bet slips you insert for the draw, the bigger your chances of winning one of the Samsung Smartphones become.



Where are the 1xBet betting shops located?



There’s a total of three 1xBet betting shops from Ghana taking part in this promotion. Two of them are located in Kumasi and one in Accra. Here’s the full address of the shops where you can place your bets and then insert the betting slips in the drawing machine:



1.Kumasi, Tafo, AK-154-7979.

2.Kumasi, Bantama High Street, Opposite Bantama Palace, AK-059-6528.

3.Accra, Mallam Junction same building with Consolidated Bank Ghana Ltd(CBG)

What can players win?



Each of the three participating 1xBet shops offers three Samsung smartphones. In total, 9 lucky players will walk away with a brand-new smartphone as follows:



1.3 Samsung A3 Core

2.3 Samsung Galaxy A01

3.3 Samsung Galaxy A10



The draws for each betting shop will take place on the 19th of December, at 16 PM. However, that’s not all you can win. There are tons of T-shirts, caps and keyholders for a massive giveaway. Just take a photo in one of the betting shops and post it on Facebook or Instagram and tag the official 1xBet page and use the #Ilove1xbet hashtag.



Is there a limit to how many bet slips I can insert?



You are free to place as many bet slips with a value of at least 10 cedis and take part in the promotion. After all, it’s a game of probability. By inserting more tickets with your name on them into the draw, the winning chances increase considerably.



You can even place tickets in more than one betting shop if you happen to get near one during your daily activities. 1xBet is all about delivering their customers a great time and there’s no better opportunity than Christmas for amazing rewards!



Start winning right away



Support your favorite teams and athletes at the three 1xBet shops taking part in the promotion you can win two times. First of all, you get the money from the successful bet slips you played. Then, on the 19th of December, you have another opportunity to win one of the 9 Samsung smartphones. Don’t forget about the caps, T-shirts, and keyholders that you can win by simply posting a picture on social media.



Start celebrating Christmas earlier with 1xBet and get in the holiday spirit. There are many other surprises in store for you. Make sure you keep an eye on the shops and on 1xBet’s social media pages and you’ll never miss a promotion or a winning opportunity.



It’s time for a brand-new phone, isn’t it? Get yours by betting on your favorite sports at 1xBet!

