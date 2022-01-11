Cecilia Marfo saved my life after three days of prayers - Former Kotoko player reveals

Sports News of Tuesday, 11 January 2022

Source: SVTV Africa

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder, Jordan Opoku has revealed that Prophetess Cecilia Marfo saved his life sometime last year when he was unwell.



According to Jordan, he realised that he was unable to recall details of conversations he had in a short timeframe.



Speaking on SVTV Africa with DJ Nyaami, Jordan indicated that a friend introduced him to Cecilia Marfo who helped him with his condition.



“It happened last year. If I have a conversation with you now and you ask me what you said, I don't remember. My head feels empty and I don't feel anything in my head. So a friend told me about Cecilia Marfo and she told me to come and sleep there for three days.”



“Initially, I didn't want to but I had to. Aside from the prayers, she gave me some bitter herbs to drink too. She told me it was a spiritual attack and after the prayers, I got better,” Jordan disclosed.



Jordan went on to say thank you to prophetess Cecilia Marfo for her prayers. He also added that he was happy when Cecilia went viral for her ‘what shawa say’ video because “everyone shines differently. I'm happy that her time has come.”



