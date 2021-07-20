Caykur Rizespor in advanced talks to sign Ghana star Andre Ayew

Sports News of Tuesday, 20 July 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Turkish super lig outfit Caykur Rizespor are closing in on a deal to sign Ghanaian star Andre Ayew in the summer transfer window.



The 31-year old is currently a free agent after leaving Swansea City following the expiration of his contract last month.



Ayew enjoyed a successful season with the Swans scoring 17 goals in all competitions but was unable to lead the club to secure promotion to the Premier League last season.



According to Turkish media outlet Biz Rizesporluyuz, negotiations between the Ghanaian player and Rizespor has been positive and it is likely he will join them ahead of next season.



The enterprising forward has been a subject of interest for several club sin Europe including Crystal Palace, Celtic Fenerbache and clubs in the Gulf states following his swashbuckling performance last season.



Ayew is said to be on a weekly wage of 80,000 Pounds.



