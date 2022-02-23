Catching up with Kotoko requires hard work - Dennis Korsah

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hearts of draw 0-0 with Asante Kotoko



Kotoko top GPL table after 1st round



Prince Tagoe ready to play for Hearts of Oak



Hearts of Oak left-back, Dennis Korsah has revealed that his side would have to work harder to catch up with league leaders, Asante Kotoko.



The Porcupines have stretched their rivals by a 12-point margin and are look poised to annex the Ghana Premier League title.



However, Korsah who joined the Phobians from relegated side Ebusua Dwarfs believes Hearts of Oak still has a chance to snatch the trophy from Kotoko.



“Kotoko have been good from the beginning of the season. They’ve built themselves to some level which teams find it difficult to beat them,” Korsah told OTEC FM.



“They (Kotoko) are doing well, just that we need to up our game and push ourselves to the top,” he added.



Korsah gave a good account of himself in the Super Clash against Asante Kotoko in their goalless outstanding game.



Hearts of Oak will kick start their second-round campaign away to Legon Cities FC on Saturday, February 26, 2022.



The Phobians won their 21st GPL title and FA Cup last season and hoping for another glory this season.



