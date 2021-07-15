Catch Them Young policy: GFA presents equipment to RFA’s

Sports News of Thursday, 15 July 2021

The Ghana Football Association (GFA), has presented refereeing items to the 10 Regional Football Associations.



The items include 100 pieces of whistles, 100 pieces of flags, 100 pieces of cones, 100 pieces of markers and 100 pieces of caution cards. This is part of the GFA’s support towards the novel ‘Catch Them Young’ refereeing policy and modern training of referees across the Regions.



The presentation was done at the headquarters of the GFA in Accra and received by Chairman of the Greater Accra Regional Football Association Samuel Aboabire.



‘’It is going to help us in enhancing the performance of referees in our Region’’ Mr. Aboabire told ghanafa.org.



‘’We have been complaining about officiating and thankfully the GFA has introduced the Catch Them Young policy so we have to teach them the rules of the game so that they can apply it when the need arises. And this is a contribution from the GFA to the RFA as their contribution towards the development of young referees in the Region.



‘’Let me also emphasize that this is not for Greater Accra alone, it’s for all the 10 Regions.



For his part, Referees Manager of the GFA Alexander Kotey said the intervention will help the various RFA’s produce top quality referees for domestic competitions.









''It's basically for the training of referees especially, the 'Catch Them Young' policy'' Alex Kotey said in an interview with ghanafa.org.''It's very important for them (RFA's) because every referee needs these items to train.''During our time, we bought them (Items) ourselves but today the GFA is providing it for them free of charge and that alone is a motivator and we strongly believe that with these kinds of continues interventions, refereeing will improve - it is the basis of this presentation'' Mr. Alex Kotey added.