Casablanca disaster: Samuel Boadu receives baptism of fire in Africa

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 October 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Accra Hearts of Oak Coach Samuel Boadu on Sunday led an unsuccessful mission after his side got whacked by WAC in his first ever travel as a manager of the Phobians.



A 6-1 defeat in Casablanca gave Boadu a cold welcome into the African terrain, forcing the Technical men of hearts learning a bitter lesson in the continental affair.



It was a bad day in office for the young manager, who had dominated the Ghana Premier League for the past 3 years.



Four goals in first half - two in the first seven minutes - crippled the tired-looking Hearts of oak players, who had absolutely no answer to the clever performance of the Morrocans.



The last time Hearts of Oak travelled outside Ghana with a 1-0 advantage, it ended in a victory in against Etoile Du Sahel in a penalty shootout.



In fact in the last 21 years, the Phobians have only been eliminated just once in any CAF tie when they had travelled out with a one goal advantage.



But Sunday was a different story in the hands of a ruthless Morrocan team, that have a fair knowledge about Ghanaian opponents.



They had played Kotoko, Aduana, Berekum Chelsea in any of CAF organised competitions and playing Hearts of Oak was only for an Accra kind of experience.



Boadu had insisted his team can compete in the Champions League, expressing huge confidence in his boys.



"For the CAF Champions League it only has the African tag with normal players.Whatever the other African players can do, my boys can do as well.There is no way Hearts of Oak can go outside and disgrace Ghana," he said before the Phobians eliminated CI Kamsar of Guinea in Accra.



But it was always obvious the clash with WAC will be his real test, and it came to pass.



He went, he saw and can concur now that playing in the CAF competitions is not just about tag but requires a huge tactical acumen in one's bag.



His dream was shuttered as his tactics got cluttered and while his team looked tattered, it is the Morrocans, who have clattered melodiously into the money zone of the competition.



He sat shell-shocked and lost having no answer to the rampaging host.



Boadu's only first experience in a two legged affair, after joining Hearts, came against WAFA in the Ghana Premier League last season.



He joined Hearts of Oak with just a match to end the first round of the league where he won 4-0 against the academy boys at home and lost 1-0 at Sogakope.



Apart from that 4-0 against WAFA, the former Medeama SC coach never won or lost more than 2-0 in any of the matches he played as the coach of the Phobians.



Perhaps, that is where he test should begin.



With such record, the 34 year-old will have to face reality now.



He has now seen a big failure in only his second experience in a two legged affair. And he now gotten a feel of how the story is when a team travel outside Ghana with just a goal advantage.



He now face another challenge in the CAF Confederations Cup playoffs and will need more understanding of the terrain to survive the scare.